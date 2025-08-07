The makers of War 2 have teased fans with the first look of the high-voltage track Janaabe Aali, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a powerful dance face-off. Packed with energy, the song is set in a lavish party atmosphere with glowing lights and a energetic dance floor. Both stars are seen twinning in white as they face each other in what looks like an epic musical showdown. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 will premiere in theatres worldwide on August 14 with versions in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Kiara Advani also in this highly awaited action entertainer. The full song is available to watch only on the big screen. ‘War 2’ Song ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Out: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s Chemistry Along With Their Romance Steals the Spotlight (Watch Video)

Watch the Teaser of the Song ‘Janaabe Aali’ From ‘War 2’:

The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! pic.twitter.com/iUgdEWZbJ1#War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on 14th August.@ihrithik | @advani_kiara | #AyanMukerji | @ipritamofficial… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 7, 2025

