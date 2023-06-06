Stealing the spotlight at Cannes 2023 alongside Kennedy, Sunny Leone continues to sizzle with her scorching 'hot girl summer' aura. Jet-setting in Maldives, she elevated her fashion game to new heights, donning a chic deep blue bikini adorned with a subtle print. The ensemble boasts a plunging neckline bikini top and high-waisted bottoms, elegantly accompanied by a flowing shrug. Sunny Leone Slays in a Red Embroidered Lehenga and Classic Jewels for Magazine Photoshoot! (View Pics).
Check Out The Pictures Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)