Sunny Leone has been announced as the lead in Kaur vs Kore, which is being touted as India’s first fully AI-generated feature film. The claim is a bold one, especially since other projects - such as Maharaja in Denims, Naisha and the Kannada film Love You - have already been competing for the same title. The makers recently unveiled the motion teaser poster, featuring Sunny in a striking double role: one as a Sikhni superhero and the other as her AI-powered avatar, Kore. The film is set to explore themes of technology, identity, and empowerment, with a release planned for late 2025 or early 2026. ‘Maharaja in Denims’: Twenty 21 Studios and Intelliflicks Studios Join Hands for World’s First Fully AI-Powered Film Based on Khushwant Singh’s Novel.

'Kaur vs Kore' Motion Teaser Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

