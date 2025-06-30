Gen Z seems obsessed with Y2K Bollywood songs that have redefined pop culture. The latest addition is “Pink Lips” from Hate Story 2, starring Sunny Leone, whose stunning dance moves kept viewers hooked for years. Well, more than ten years later, the song is on trends again, ruling the Instagram reels songs trend and how. It was sung by Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal and was released in 2014. As the song is garnering popularity through social media feeds, singer Khushboo Grewal took it to her Instagram page, recalling the days that led her to her Bollywood debut with this song, which soon garnered popularity. With the song going viral again, here's the “Pink Lips” original song video for you to use the audio for your Instagram posts. Instagram Trending Song for Reels: ‘If You Are Done With Your Ex Move On to the Next,’ Gladdest’s Peppy Track Is the Ultimate Girls’ Anthem.

Watch ‘Pink Lips’ Original Song Video:

Khushboo Grewal Recalling Her Bollywood Debut With ‘Pink Lips’ Song

Social Media Users Are Obsessed With the Song!

‘Pink Lips’ Song Rules Instagram Reels Trends

