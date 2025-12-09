Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin sparked curiosity among fans on social media after he randomly posted a collage featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone alongside a photo of Chennai's Sadhu Street on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday (December 9). The post initially left fans confused, with many users trying to decode the hidden message behind the post. The mystery was soon solved after users found that Ashwin's post was a shoutout to Tamil Nadu's young all-rounder Sunny Sandhu, who recently grabbed headlines with his performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ashwin's post was a cheeky shoutout to the 22-year-old cricketer who smashed 30 runs in just 9 balls against Saurashtra on Monday (December 8). ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Is Nia Sharma Entering Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Upcoming Dating Reality Show As the New Mischief Maker? Here’s What We Know.

R Ashwin Shares Cryptic Post on X Featuring Sunny Leone

Cricket Fans React to R Ashwin’s Cryptic Post

Sunny in english Sandhu in Tamil Sunny Sandhu cricketer — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 9, 2025

Definitely Not an Unplayable Googly

This one is unplayable Googly bro! 🤣 — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) December 9, 2025

Can't Wait!

Ashwin Anna collaborates with Leone ma'am? 🧐 — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) December 9, 2025

Bro Got it Right

I also wish someone picks him, Sunny Sandhu! 🤝 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 9, 2025

