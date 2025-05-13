Bollywood actress Sunny Leone (born on May 13, 1981) celebrated her 44th birthday today. The actress, with her stunning beauty and captivating screen presence, has entertained fans with a number of films including Ragini MMS 2, Jism 2, and Mastizaade among others. On the special occasion, her husband Daniel Weber took to Instagram and shared a post featuring a collage of the actress. The first picture was a childhood photo of Sunny Leone dressed up all cute in warm clothes, posing in the snow at a picturesque location in the mountains, while the other photo of the actress was from a recent photoshoot showcasing her boss lady vibes. Sharing the post, Daniel wrote, "Happy birthday baby. You are an inspiration. Every day is your day. Thank you for being you." Sunny Leone Birthday: A Dazzling Journey Through Fashion on Instagram (View Videos).

Daniel Weber’s Cute Birthday Wish for Wife Sunny Leone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Weber (@thedanielweber)

