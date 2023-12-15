Tara Sutaria Is Sight to Behold in Feather Themed Bralette Top Paired With Matching Floor-Sweeping Skirt (Watch Video)

At a recent event, Tara mesmerised in a shiny couture. The ensemble glittered with intricate embroidery and motifs all over it. Completing the regal look was her stunning necklace and natural makeup.

Tara Sutaria is a vision of elegance in her latest look for an event in Gujarat's Surat! Dressed in a shimmering couture gown, the actress stunned in an embroidered bralette top paired with a flowing floor-sweeping skirt. But the true showstopper of her fashionable ensemble was the delicate feather detailing that added a touch of whimsy and drama to it. To complement her exquisite outfit, she opted for a sleek bun hairstyle, minimal jewellery and natural glowing makeup. Check it out! From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, B-town Beauties are in Love with Velvet Attire Since Forever!

