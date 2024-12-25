December 25, is a time for family, food, fun, and lasting memories, and Bollywood celebrities fully embrace the festive spirit. Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Diana Penty, Parineeti Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Soha Ali Khan, Aamir Khan Productions, Bhumi Pednekar, and other B-town stars took to social media to share their Christmas 2024 celebrations. From stunning decorations to festive outfits, these celebrities spread joy and warmth through their posts. Whether enjoying time with family or sharing holiday cheer, Bollywood's Christmas celebrations were filled with love and laughter. Check out how these stars celebrated this special festive season! Christmas 2024 Wishes, Greetings and Images: Share Merry Christmas Messages With These Xmas Photos, HD Wallpapers, Holiday Quotes and GIFs on the Festival.

Sonam Kapoor's Post

Aamir Khan Productions' Post

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu's Post

Urmila Matondkar's Post

Bhumi Pednekar's Post

Parineeti Chopra's Post

Tara Sutaria's Post

Manushi Chillar's Post

Bipasha Basu's Post

Diana Penty's Post

