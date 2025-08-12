Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have been melting hearts with their recent public appearances, sparking dating buzz. The actress, who recently grabbed attention by featuring in AP Dhillon's track "Thodi Si Daaru", is now stirring romance rumours with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya. Amid all this, Tara and Veer's latest public outing is grabbing attention. On Tuesday (August 12), the rumoured lovebirds went on a lunch date in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, the actors were spotted coming out of a café in Bandra. While the Student of the Year 2 actress came out first, Veer followed her. Veer also shielded Tara as they both made their way to the car. For the outing, Tara wore an all-white outfit, while Veer kept it casual in a black shirt and pants. Tara Sutaria Makes It Instagram Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Veer Pahariya? Actress Calls Him ‘Mine’ in Viral Social Media Post.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Snapped Together in Mumbai Amid Dating Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

