Whoever said velvet is back in fashion fails to understand that it was never outdated. Velvet continues to enjoy supremacy over other popular fabrics and continues to exude all the royal vibes. Recently Deepika Padukone picked a velvet one-off shoulder gown at the Academy Museum gala and time briefly paused for a few seconds. The Bajirao Mastani beauty was a sight for sore eyes in her dark blue attire but hey, she isn't the only one smitten by its royalty. Pantone Color of the Year 2024 Is Peach Fuzz: Let Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others Teach You How to Slay in this Shade.

Our Bollywood beauties have always been in love with velvet outfits so much so that Priyanka Chopra even opted for it for one of her Met Gala appearances. And if that wasn't enough, we also had Mira Rajput Kapoor slaying in her velvet lehenga choli or Kajol strutting in her velvet maxi dress. These outfits sure look stunning when styled right and with pictures as the right inspiration, you can come up with different looks as well. Yes, we have compiled an entire list of beauties wearing their velvet attire for you to seek inspiration from. So without taking any more time, let's delve into it, shall we? Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sobhita Dhulipala, Whose Ruched Dress Did You Like?

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

