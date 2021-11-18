Rosamund Pike stepped on the world premiere red carpet of her upcoming film The Wheel Of Time. The actress stunned everyone in an unforgettable, ethereal look as she was papped wearing a Dior Cruise 2022 white silk gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri, over an ivory bodysuit paired with a show-stopping gold belt.

Check Out Her Photo Below:

Rosamund Pike wowed in an unforgettable, ethereal look at @TheWheelOfTime world premiere wearing a #DiorCruise 2022 white silk gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri, over an ivory bodysuit paired with a show-stopping gold belt.#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/FBP8fYpmmT — Dior (@Dior) November 18, 2021

