For the BAFTA Film Awards 2024, Rosamund wore a stunning cool blue gown by Dior. The dress boasted a unique design with two large fabric pieces crossing over to form a plunging V-neckline, complemented by a flouncy A-line skirt featuring tight pleats throughout. The dress had a nude-hued corsetry for added allure. Completing the ensemble, she paired the dress with chunky satin pink gold peep-toe platform heels. For a touch of glamour, she accessorised the look with a diamond statement ring and diamond drop earrings. For her beauty, Pike went for a rosy makeup palette, featuring bright pink blush and berry lips, perfectly complementing her sophisticated side-parted updo. Rosamund Pike Birthday: The Glamour Quotient is Always Intact in All Her Red Carpet Appearances (View Pics).

