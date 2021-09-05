Everyone wants the best. And the best in question is the red frill-fronted tulle dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri from Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2021 that is loved by not one, not two, but three international personalities. The three ladies BLACKPINK member Jisoo, American actress Jessica Chastain and British actress Rosamund Pike have all donned this beautiful red gown on different but special occasions.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Looking Phenomenal in Dior For Marie Claire September 2021 Issue

Jisoo looks so stunning for Marie Claire Korea September 2021 🤍 @blackpink pic.twitter.com/IOwTRsEfuz — ᴄʏᴀɴ (@cyanblink) August 20, 2021

'Scenes from a Marriage' Actress Jessica Chastain Looking Gorgeous in Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DuJour (@dujourmedia)

Rosamund Pike Made Her Official Cannes Debut in This Beautiful Gown

Rosamund Pike joined the #StarsinDior at the 74th @Festival_Cannes in a red #DiorAW21 frill-fronted tulle dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri. Get a peek at some of its #DiorSavoirFaire in the atelier. #DiorCannes © Atelier photos: Sophie Carre pic.twitter.com/iKxct8wGDw — Dior (@Dior) July 18, 2021

Here Another Look at All The Three In This Red Wonder

jessica chastain, rosamund pike and jisoo in dior: ready to wear aw21 pic.twitter.com/UaXVRmBKGL — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) August 31, 2021

