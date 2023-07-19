The Wheel of Time is a fantasy series that follows Rand al'Thor, a humble boy who has been prophesied as the powerful Dragon Reborn, and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark. Strong sorceresses want to protect him from evil, and as the Last Battle draws closer, threats new and old will have to be faced. But because the strange woman who first came into their lives to guide them is now unable to help, they seek new ways to fight and gather strength. The Wheel of Time Season 2: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski Starrer to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 1! Check Out the New Stills.

