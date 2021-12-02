Since the time she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has become famous and how. Though she didn't survive on the reality show for long, the girl after her eviction is all over the internet making noise because of her bold fashion shenanigans. From taking a leaf out of international stars to churning a stylish storm all the time, she has been sensational. Now, today (December 2), Urfi was papped in the city (Mumbai) making a bold statement in a backless beige top and pants combo. Not to miss, her kohled eyes and subtle makeup. It's an 8/10 from us, what say?

Urfi Javed Stylish Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

