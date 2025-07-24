Internet sensation and social media star Uorfi Javed recently made headlines not for her bold fashion choice but for a beauty procedure. She took to Instagram to share a video of her swollen face following a lip filler removal procedure, which stirred wild reactions from fans. Amid the trolling, Uorfi shared a fresh update on her recovery, and it will surely leave you stunned. Posting new photos and videos of herself in a blue and white striped frock, Uorfi looked breathtaking with her strikingly beautiful features, and her face appeared as if there was no swelling at all. If you go through the before and after procedure images, it's fascinating how she recovered so quickly. The Traitors winner also shut down trolls in the caption and wrote, “All the trolling and the memes, honestly I had a good laugh! Here you go this is my face without the fillers or swelling now, not used to seeing my face or lips like that * I’ve used a lip plumper here tho.” Fans showered her with positive messages in the comment section. Uorfi Javed Shares Painful Lip Filler Dissolving Procedure in Bold Video, Fans Praise Her Honesty and Courage (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Flaunts New Look in Latest Photos After Lip Filler Removal Recovery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Netizens Shower Uorfi Javed With Love After Her Lip Filler Removal Surgery Recovery

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

