Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has often been a target of online harassment ever since videos of her bold outfits went viral on the internet. This time, The Traitors winner called out a man who threatened to morph her photographs and share them on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (September 9), Uorfi shared a screenshot of the person’s profile and opened up about her experience. She wrote, "This guy has been harassing me to morph my pictures and upload them (he did in fact morph one and sent me the picture). I can't believe what these men are doing with the technology available today." She further said that she will be taking the matter to the concerned authorities and filing a complaint. Uorfi also urged other women not to be scared if they face something similar and wrote, "You are not the problem. It's these men who are a blot on our society." Internet Sensation Uorfi Javed Flaunts Swelling-Free Look After Painful Lip Filler Removal Surgery; Netizens Call Her a ‘Disney Princess’.

Uorfi Javed Slams Man for Threatening To Leak Her Morphed Pictures

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)