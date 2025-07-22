Internet sensation and actress Uorfi Javed recently got candid about her cosmetic procedures and shared the reality behind her lip fillers in viral social media videos. Taking to her Instagram, The Traitors winner shared clips from the doctor's clinic where she went to get her lip fillers dissolved. The clips show the doctor injecting her lips to dissolve the filler, which left not just her lips but the lower part of her face swollen. In a new video shared on Tuesday (July 22), Uorfi was seen cleaning her swollen face on camera. Her sister, who was recording the video, could be seen poking fun at her, saying, "Tum kuch bol paa rahi ho? (Are you able to speak?)" to which Uorfi replied, "Haan." Giving no damns about the trolls on her previous post, Uorfi captioned her latest video, "My boyfriend told me k mai baat baat pe muh phula leti hu True tho?" Uorfi Javed Shares Painful Lip Filler Dissolving Procedure in Bold Video, Fans Praise Her Honesty and Courage (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Shares New Video From Her Lip Filler Removal Procedure Recovery

