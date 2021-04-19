The month of April continues to have major observances. While the Hindu celebration of Chaitra Navratri is ongoing, and the most holy period for the Islam-- Ramadan has begun, each day in this month hosts different events, festivals, remembrance days and more. So, which day is today? Know the holidays, festivals, and events falling on today's calendar date.

List of April 19, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

Bicycle Day 2021

National Garlic Day

National Rice Ball Day

Boston Marathon

Patriots' Day 2021

