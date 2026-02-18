The holy month of Ramzan 2026 is set to begin in Bangladesh tomorrow, Thursday, February 19, 2026, following the official sighting of the new crescent moon (Ramzan Ka Chand) this evening. The decision was finalised during a high-level meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the conference room of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The session was chaired by Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad. According to sources at the Islamic Foundation who spoke with The Daily Star, credible testimonies of the moon sighting were received from various parts of the country. Consequently, the first Tarawih prayers will be held tonight, and the first day of fasting (Roza) will commence at dawn on Thursday. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

Ramzan Chand Sighted in Bangladesh

