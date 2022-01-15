New Delhi, January 15: The live coverage of Army Day celebrations from Field Marshal KM Cariappa Parade Ground will begin at 10.20 AM on Saturday morning. The Indian Army's official Twitter handle tweeted about the details of the event and also shared the link which will be live streaming the event. January 15 is celebrated as the Army Day in India. The day is celebrated to commemorate Lieutenant General KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. Army Day 2022 Images & Sena Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Indian Army Day With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Quotes and Greetings.

Army Day 2022 https://t.co/cIdeCIoUQ9 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2022

