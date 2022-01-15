In India, every year on January 15, Army Day or Sena Diwas is observed to appreciate the soldiers and their efforts to protect the country and its citizens. A grand celebration occurs at Army headquarters every year, and a parade is organised at Cariappa parade ground of Delhi cantonment. Here's a collection of Happy Army Day 2022 images, Indian Army Day HD wallpapers, Sena Diwas images, Happy Indian Army Day photos, Army Day of India SMS, quotes for Army Day, and a lot more to celebrate the day. Indian Army Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images for Free Download Online: Patriotic Quotes, Positive WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS and Wallpapers To Celebrate 74th Army Day in India.

The Indian Army was under British control even after independence. On January 15, 1949, British General Sir Francis Butcher finally gave the command to Field Marshal K M Cariappa. He was the first Indian Army Chief of independent India. Since then, this day is observed as the day to appreciate the country's brave soldiers. We at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish everyone a Happy Army Day 2022. You can select from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

India's independence was a lengthy process. Though India got independence in 1947, the Indian Army was still in control of the British till early 1949, and finally, in 1950, the country declared its own constitution. The soldiers of the country have always fought boldly across the borders for the security of the country. To pay respect to the efforts of Indian soldiers, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can send and wish everyone on the 74th Army Day.

Indian Army Day 2022 Wishes

Army Day 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day Text Reads: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day 2022 Quotes

Army Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day Greeting Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Watch: Short Documentary On The Life Of Indian Army

Field Marshal KM Cariappa inspired many generations of people with the highest standards of discipline and compassion. He was given the title of Field Marshal (five starts) in 1983. After he retired from the Indian Army, he served as High commissioner to Australia and New Zealand till 1956. To pay tribute to the excellent Indian soldier, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all. Wishing everyone Happy Army Day 2022!

