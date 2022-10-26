Bhai Dooj is an auspicious festival that symbolises the love of brother and sister. Bhai Dooj is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On the occasion, the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders of the country extended their wishes. Diwali 2022: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People, Says ‘Festival Associated With Brightness And Radiance’.

President of India Droupadi Murmu Extends Warm Greetings:

भाई-बहन के बीच स्नेह और विश्वास के प्रतीक, भाई-दूज पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आइए इस पावन अवसर पर, सभी महिलाओं के प्रति सम्मान और उनकी सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने के संकल्प को और मजबूत करें। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार परस्पर भाईचारे की भावना को बढ़ाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 26, 2022

Best Wishes from Nitin Gadkari:

Rahul Gandhi Wishes:

सभी देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के अनुपम प्रेम के त्योहार, भाई दूज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन त्योहार आप सभी के जीवन में ढेर सारी ख़ुशियां लेकर आए, और आपके सुख व सम्पदा में लगातार वृद्धि हो। pic.twitter.com/R019oZC5Os — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 26, 2022

Yogi Adityanath Tweets:

भाई-बहन के स्नेह और अटूट विश्वास के प्रतीक, सनातन परंपरा के वाहक, पावन पर्व 'भैया दूज' की समस्त प्रदेश वासियों को हार्दिक बधाई। प्रेम, समर्पण व कर्तव्यपरायणता का यह पर्व सभी के जीवन में अपार खुशियां लाए, यही कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 26, 2022

