On the occasion of the Deepavali festival today, November 12, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was seen lighting diya at his residence. A video of Haryana CM celebrating the festival of lights by lighting diya (Earthen Lamps) at his residence has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, CM Manohar Lal Khattar took to X, to extend greetings of Diwali to the people. "Best wishes for Diwali to be celebrated on the arrival of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Chandra Ji in Ayodhya," his tweet read. Diwali 2023: Union Minister Nityanand Rai Buys Diyas From Local Vendors in Bihar's Patna on Occasion of Deepavali (Watch Video).

Manohar Lal Khattar Lights Diya at His Residence

#WATCH | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lights diya at his residence as he celebrates the festival of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/yBXrB8TBaA — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Manohar Lal Extends Diwali Greetings

राम राज बैठे त्रैलोका। हरषित भए गए सब सोका॥ बयरु न कर काहू सन कोई। राम प्रताप बिषमता खोई॥ मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्रीराम चंद्र जी के अयोध्या आगमन पर मनाए जानी वाली दीपावली की मंगलकामनाएँ। प्रकाश का यह पर्व #VocalForLocal के लक्ष्य को सफल करते हुए सभी के जीवन में समृद्धि लेकर… pic.twitter.com/DDfhoeTJmI — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 12, 2023

