The festival of Diwali 2023 is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy across the country today, November 12. Amid the Diwali festival celebrations, a video of Union Minister Nityanand Rai is going viral on social media. The 34-second video clip shows Union Minister and BJP leader Nityanand Rai buying diyas from local vendors in Bihar's Patna on Diwali as he promotes vocal for local. On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Kumhar Mandi area and bought earthen lamps from local potters in Dehradun. He also requested everyone to purchase local products. Diwali 2023: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Purchases Earthen Lamps on Occasion of Deepavali To Promote Vocal for Local (Watch Video).

Nityanand Rai Buys Diyas from Local Vendors

VIDEO | Union minister @nityanandraibjp bought Diyas from local vendors in Patna earlier today on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/MjiF4VKhSa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)