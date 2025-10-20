PM Narendra Modi on Monday, October 20, extended warm Diwali 2025 greetings to citizens, wishing harmony and prosperity across the nation. Taking to X, he wrote, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us." Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also conveyed their "Shubh Deepavali" wishes. The leaders highlighted the festival’s essence of unity, hope and spiritual renewal, urging citizens to celebrate with compassion and collective strength. Happy Choti Diwali 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Share Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Greetings, SMS, Happy Diwali HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Citizens Harmony, Happiness and Prosperity on Diwali 2025

Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

Yogi Adityanath Calls Diwali a Beacon of Hope and A Pulse of Harmony in Society

सत्य, सनातन, सदाचार और सकारात्मकता की शाश्वत विजय के पावन प्रतीक महापर्व दीपावली की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! दीपोत्सव केवल दीप जलाने का अनुष्ठान नहीं, बल्कि आत्मा में आशा का आलोक, समाज में समरसता का स्पंदन और राष्ट्र में नवजागरण का संकल्प है। प्रभु श्री राम और… pic.twitter.com/ShL15uGKcr — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 20, 2025

Nitin Gadkari Wishes Light, Joy, and Prosperity to All Citizens

Ashok Gehlot Prays Festival of Lights Brings Happiness and Good Fortune

Ajit Pawar Urges Support for Flood-Affected Farmers While Extending Diwali Greetings

