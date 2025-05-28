The crescent moon has been sighted in many parts of India today, May 28, marking the start of Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijja), the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Therefore, Eid al-Adha 2025, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, will be celebrated on June 07. Here it may be noated that Eid al-Adha, which is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims globally, is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham's) unwavering willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail (Ishmael), in an act of obedience to God's command. Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Biryani to Nihari, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid, a Significant Muslim Festival (Watch Videos).

When Is Bakra Eid 2025 in India? Eid Ul Azha Date Announced

VIDEO | Eid-ul-Adha: Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali announces that the crescent moon has been sighted; Eid will be celebrated across India on June 7. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/6zeSVhQyDy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2025

