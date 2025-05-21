Eid al-Adha or Eid ul-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Eid al-Adha 2025 will tentatively be observed from Friday, June 6 evening to Saturday, June 7. It commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God. However, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. To honour this act of faith, Muslims perform the ritual of Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep, goat, or cow. The meat is then divided into three portions—one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor—highlighting the values of charity, community, and compassion. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

Beyond the ritual, Eid al-Adha is a time of prayer, gratitude, and celebration. Muslims attend special congregational prayers, don new or traditional clothes, and gather with family and friends for festive meals. The holiday also aligns with the completion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, further deepening its spiritual significance. Through acts of worship, generosity, and unity, Eid al-Adha serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, humility, and caring for those in need. As you observe Eid al Adha 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of 5 popular dishes enjoyed during the celebrations.

1. Mutton Biryani – A fragrant and flavourful rice dish made with marinated mutton, basmati rice, and aromatic spices like saffron, cardamom, and cloves. It's a festive favourite in many South Asian and Middle Eastern households.

2. Sheer Khurma – A traditional dessert made with vermicelli, milk, dates, and nuts. It's rich, creamy, and often served as a sweet treat after the Eid prayers and feast.

3. Kebabs (Seekh/Shami) – Grilled or pan-fried skewers of spiced minced meat (usually beef or lamb), popular for their smoky flavour and served with chutney or flatbreads.

4. Mutton Korma – A slow-cooked, spiced curry with tender meat and a creamy, aromatic gravy made using yoghurt, nuts, and a blend of traditional Indian spices.

5. Nihari – A slow-cooked meat stew, often made with beef or mutton, simmered overnight and served with naan or paratha. It's a deeply flavourful and comforting dish popular during Eid breakfasts or lunches.

Eid al-Adha is a profound celebration of faith, sacrifice, and generosity that brings Muslim communities together worldwide. Beyond its religious significance, it’s a time to reconnect with loved ones, support the less fortunate, and enjoy traditional meals that reflect the richness of cultural heritage. Whether through prayer, charity, or sharing a delicious feast, the spirit of Eid al-Adha reminds us of the values of compassion, gratitude, and unity.

