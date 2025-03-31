Eid-ul-Fitr, or Eid-al-Fitr, is being celebrated across the country today, March 31. It marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and will be celebrated in the country on Monday, as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in multiple states on Sunday evening, March 31. On the occasion of Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr), several politicians took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend greetings of Eid-al-Fitr. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Happy #EidUlFitr", while NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said that may Eid bring joy and happiness in everyone's life. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also extended Eid greetings. Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Eid, Says ‘This Festival Strengthens Spirit of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Compassion’.

Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr, Says Shashi Tharoor

Eid Mubarak!

Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all. Hope this day further strengthens the bonds of harmony and brotherhood all across society. Eid Mubarak! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 31, 2025

May This Eid Bring Joy and Happiness in Everyone's Life

आनंद व उत्साहाची उधळण करणाऱ्या रमजान ईद सणाच्या सर्वांना मनापासून शुभेच्छा. आपल्या आयुष्यात सुखाचा वर्षाव व्हावा, आपली भरभराट व्हावी ही सदिच्छा. तुम्हा सर्वांना ईद मुबारक. Greetings on Ramzan Eid. May this Eid bring joy and happiness in everyone's life. #EidMubark #Eid2025 pic.twitter.com/8UZp7Jh3oX — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 31, 2025

Eid Mubarak to All Muslim Brothers and Sisters..!

रमजान ईद हा केवळ आनंदाचा सण नसून त्यामागे समर्पण, संयम, दानशूरता आणि मानवतेचा महान संदेश आहे. या पवित्र दिनी आपण एकमेकांप्रती प्रेम, सहकार्य व सद्भावना व्यक्त करूया. सर्व मुस्लिम बंधू-भगिनींना ईद मुबारक..! pic.twitter.com/kjheO7gv1t — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 31, 2025

Eknath Shinde Extends Eid Greetings

