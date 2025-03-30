New Delhi, March 30: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished that the festival bring peace, progress and happiness in everyone's lives. "Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. This festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, cooperation and compassion," she said. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting in Malaysia: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Hari Raya Puasa or Eid Ul Fitr on March 31,

This festival also promotes social bonding and inspires us to build a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society," Murmu said in a message. "Eid is an occasion to promote the spirit of empathy, compassion and charity. May this festival bring peace, progress and happiness in lives of all and give us strength to move forward with positive attitude," she said. Eid 2025 Moon Sighting: When Is Chand Raat? When Is Eid Ul Fitr? Announcement on Shawwal Crescent, Eid al-Fitr Date Today in India, Pakistan and Other Countries.

According to a statement issued by her office, the President, in her message, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)