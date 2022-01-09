Search engine giant Google honoured feminist icon, Fatima Sheikh, on her 191st birth anniversary with a Doodle on Sunday. Fatima Sheikh is widely considered to be India’s first Muslim woman teacher. The Indian educator co-founded the Indigenous Library in 1848, one of India’s first schools for girls, alongside Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. Fatima Sheikh Google Doodle: Search Engine Celebrates Indian Educator and Feminist Icon's 191st Birth Anniversary.

It takes a woman and her unflinching will 💪 to bring about reform in the face of resistance. Our #GoogleDoodle, celebrating the 191st birthday of #FatimaSheikh, honours her efforts to educate the underprivileged community 💗 Know more: https://t.co/GhSDhFMO6X. pic.twitter.com/Xyg1UBSgP9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 9, 2022

