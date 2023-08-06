Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, marked Friendship Day 2023 with an extraordinary celebration. Deepinder Goyal distributed friendship bands and personally delivered food to Zomato's dedicated delivery partners, restaurant partners, and valued customers. He termed August 6 as his best Sunday ever. Goyal also shared the photos of his recent outing on Twitter, now X. "Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers. Best Sunday ever!!” Deepinder Goyal tweeted. Friendship Day 2023 HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download: Share Happy Friendship Day Quotes, GIFs, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages With Your Besties.

Deepinder Goyal Celebrates Friendship Day 2023:

Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!! pic.twitter.com/WzRgsxKeMX — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 6, 2023

