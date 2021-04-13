India is a land of varied cultures and festivals which are celebrated with great zest and devotion. Today, with the entry of sun in Aries, people across the country are celebrating the Hindu New Year according to the Hindu calendar year which is based on the sidereal year. Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisaki, Chaitra Navrati among other festivals are being observed in different states to mark the first day of Hindu New Year. Various politicians have also extended their wishes to the people.

PM Narendra Modi's Greetings on Nehrav 2021:

Navreh greetings to you all! On the special occassion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Sajibu Cheiraoba:

Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings to the people of Manipur. Best wishes for a happy and healthy year ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Read Narendra Modi's Wishes for Cheti Chand:

Greetings on Cheti Chand, particularly to the Sindhi Community. May the special blessings of Lord Jhulelal always remain upon us. I pray that everyone’s wishes be fulfilled in the coming year. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

PM Modi Extends Wishes on The Occasion of Baisakhi:

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi. pic.twitter.com/lTyDDFcX4i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

PM Narendra Modi's Wishes on Gudi Padwa:

Greetings on Gudi Padwa. pic.twitter.com/4V8ya3EfZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Ugadi Wishes by PM Modi:

Wishing everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/ePkdzxr3FX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind Wishes Country on Gudi Padwa:

गुढीपाडव्याच्या या पवित्र सणाच्या दिवशी महाराष्ट्रातील आणि जगभरातील माझ्या मराठी बंधू-भगिनींना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. हा आनंदाचा सण तुम्हा सर्वांच्या आयुष्यात चांगले आरोग्य, शांतता आणि समृद्धी घेऊन येवो या सदिच्छा. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2021

Read President Kovind Wishes on Hindu New Year 2021:

चैत्र शुक्लादि, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, चेती चांद, नवरेह, सजिबु चीरोबा, विशु और वैसाखी पर सभी देशवासियों को बधाई। देश के अलग-अलग भागों में विभिन्‍न तरीकों से मनाए जाने वाले ये त्‍योहार विविधता में एकता के प्रतीक हैं। ये त्योहार सभी के जीवन में खुशहाली, शांति और समृद्धि लाने वाले हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wishes:

सुख-समृद्धि एवं अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की मंगलकामनाओं के साथ सभी देशवासियों को चैत्र नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, मां दुर्गा की कृपा आप सभी पर सदा बनी रहे। जय माता दी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2021

BJP National President JP Nadda Extends Wishes on Gudi Padwa & Ugadi:

सभी देशवासियों को गुड़ी पड़वा एवं उगादी पर्व के शुभ अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आज से शुरू हो रहे नए साल पर मैं, समस्त देशवासियों के मंगल की ईश्वर से कामना करता हूँ। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 13, 2021

Congress Leader Rahul Gandi Wishes People on Hindu New Year:

देश के कोने-कोने में इन दिनों हर धर्म, मज़हब, जाति के त्योहार हैं। आशा है कि ये नववर्ष सबको स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा दे। उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, बैसाखी, नवरेह और नवरात्रि शुभ हों! pic.twitter.com/8ThhnIpwOq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 13, 2021

