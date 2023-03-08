Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi on Wednesday (March 8). He invited the United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms Gina Raimondo, to the party. She is in Delhi to attend a US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum and meet public and private leaders. She was completely drenched in colours and enjoyed the party. "It's a great honour for me to be here. I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time, and I am very excited to be part of it," said Gina Raimondo. Holi 2023 Celebration: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Plays Holi at Rajnath Singh’s Residence, Says ‘Great Honour for Me’ (Watch Video)

Rajnath Singh Feels Delighted To Host US Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo

Delighted to host the United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo on the auspicious occasion of Holi at my official residence. pic.twitter.com/O9B0WX5sE8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 8, 2023

