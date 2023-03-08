Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a Holi party at his residence on Wednesday. A rare sight of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, was seen at the party. She was completely drenched in colours. She visited the national capital to attend a US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum and meet public and private sector leaders. Holi 2023 Wishes & WhatsApp Status Video: Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings, Messages and SMS for the Loved-Filled Festival of Colours.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Celebrates Holi

#WATCH | Delhi: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo participates in #Holi celebrations at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. pic.twitter.com/Q4og4ypUfl — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo's Excitement

It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo https://t.co/yjpefZssHQ pic.twitter.com/kCAmzV2pJJ — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

