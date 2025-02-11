Indian Coast Guard Day is celebrated on February 1 every year to honour the establishment of the Indian Coast Guard in 1977. It recognises the force's dedication to safeguarding India’s maritime borders and ensuring maritime safety. The Chola Navy was a formidable maritime force during the Chola dynasty, excelling in naval warfare, trade, and expansion across Southeast Asia. It played a crucial role in securing Tamil maritime dominance and influencing regions like Sri Lanka, Sumatra, and Java. As a part of the Indian Coast Guard Day celebration, here's an interesting video to learn little-known facts about the Chola Navy fleet and more about the Chola Empire History! Indian Coast Guard Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Salutes ICG Personnel for Their Service on 49th Coast Guard Raising Day, Calls Them ‘Formidable Guardian of Our Seas’.

Watch Video on Interesting Facts About Chola Navy:

