On the occasion of the 49th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, leaders from various political parties extended heartfelt greetings and paid tribute to the personnel for their dedicated service on February 1. Union Minister Amit Shah expressed pride in the Coast Guard's courage, saluting those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect India’s maritime boundaries. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised the “Sentinels of the Seas” for their bravery in safeguarding the nation's borders and marine ecology. Nitin Gadkari also conveyed his admiration, recognizing the Coast Guard’s constant readiness to protect the country. Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik also joined in honouring the personnel, highlighting their unyielding commitment to national security. National Women Inventors Month 2025 Date and History: Know Significance of Observance That Celebrates and Honours Female Inventors.

Union Minister Amit Shah Salutes Indian Coast Guard’s Courage on Raising Day

Greetings to the Indian Coast Guards personnel on foundation day. The nation is proud of your unwavering courage and patriotism that shield Bharat against any aggression on our maritime boundaries. My salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. pic.twitter.com/sP2TFUmfz8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 1, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge Hails Coast Guard’s Dedication to Maritime Security

“वयम रक्षामः” — “We Protect” On the 49th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard, we salute the brave women and men who protect our nation’s maritime borders and marine ecology. The indomitable courage, unflinching dedication and valiant efforts of the ‘Sentinels of the Seas’… pic.twitter.com/FhYIwYzTjc — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 1, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Honors Brave Soldiers of the Indian Coast Guard

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute to Coast Guard Personnel

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Extends Wishes to ICG on Foundation Day

Naveen Patnaik Recognises Indian Coast Guard’s Role in National Security

Warm greetings to the brave women and men of Indian Coast Guard and their families on #IndianCoastGuardDay. Salute to the unshakable spirit, unwavering dedication and gallantry of the brave hearts in protecting our maritime frontiers. pic.twitter.com/5EjrifoA93 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 1, 2025

