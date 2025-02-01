On the 49th Indian Coast Guard Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the Coast Guard personnel, praising their unwavering dedication to safeguarding India’s maritime borders. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on their Raising Day, we laud the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding our vast coastline with bravery, dedication and relentless vigilance. From maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a formidable guardian of our seas, ensuring the safety of our waters and people." Indian Coast Guard Day 2025 Wishes: Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to ICG Personnel, Salute Their Services on 49th Coast Guard Raising Day.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Indian Coast Guard Wishes

Today, on their Raising Day, we laud the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding our vast coastline with bravery, dedication and relentless vigilance. From maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a… pic.twitter.com/OIMcqhzV1Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2025

