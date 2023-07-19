Islamic New Year marks the beginning of the new year as per the Islamic Calendar. The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle from the Gregorian Solar calendar. Islamic New Year 2023 will be observed on July 19. The first day of the Islamic New Year is also known as Muharram. As we observe Islamic New Year 2023, netizens have shared their heartfelt wishes and greetings on social media to celebrate the day. Islamic New Year 2023 Date in India: Know Hijri New Year Significance and More About the Day That Marks the Beginning of Muharram.
Happy Islamic New Year 2023
Happy Islamic New Year! May the year 1445 bring goodness and joy to you and your loved ones, Insha'Allah✨
This is the time for us to renew our intentions and sincerely turn back to Allah swt🤍
May Allah swt place barakah in the year ahead for us all🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/QLpF46NKWa
— Fuad Abuarish (@abuarish_fuad) July 19, 2023
Islamic New Year Wishes
Salam Awal Muharram 1445H ✨
'Being a Muslim is a biggest blessing' 🤍#IslamicNewYear #MaalHijrah #Muslim#Islam pic.twitter.com/PKDf63Rm5g
— eina_abdullah 🇲🇾🦋 (@eina_abdullah) July 19, 2023
Happy New Hijri Year!
Happy New Hijri Year “1 Muharram 1445” (19 July 2023)#islamic #new_year #hijri #islamic_new_year #hijri_new_year#important #information @islamicfreedom pic.twitter.com/cWEf7iGjL6
— M Rahim (@MRahim100798) July 19, 2023
Islamic New Year Message
Happy Islamic New Year 1 Muharram 1445 H🎉 Rabu, 19 Juli 2023 M🎊
— ً (@heyitsnindy) July 19, 2023
Islamic New Year 2023 Greetings
Islamic New Year pic.twitter.com/sp8X8Gsebu
— Masjid E Ayesha Chicago (@MasjidAyesha_IL) July 19, 2023
1445 Hijra Greetings
Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1445 Hijriah 🙏
Semoga kita selalu mendapat perlindungan-Nya.#TAHUNBARUISLAM #العام_الجديد_1445 #IslamicNewYear pic.twitter.com/BetMQ9luUe
— nana125 (@frkyrh) July 19, 2023
Islamic New Year Wishes
Happy Islamic New Year 🙏🏻❤ pic.twitter.com/snvDpbVd9s
— Glorymanunited.ind (@glorymanutd22) July 19, 2023
Islamic New Year 1445 H
Happy Islamic New Year 1445 H
.
.
.#happynewyearislamic #happynewyearislamic1445h #tahunbaruislam1445h pic.twitter.com/2EU46Fob6E
— Nelly Efriana (@3friana) July 19, 2023
