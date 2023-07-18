The Islamic New Year, also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year, marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year. It is celebrated on the first day of Muharram, the first Islamic month. This year, Islamic New Year 2023 is likely to be observed on July 19, 2023. Muharram is the name of the first month in the Muslim calendar. On this date, the Hijra (migration), the historical journey of the Prophet from Mecca to Medina in 622 AD, began. The date of the Islamic era was set as the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijrah, which equates to 622 CE in the Gregorian calendar. When Is Muharram 2023 in India? Know the Date and Significance of the First Month of the Islamic New Year.

Muharram is the second most holy month of the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. As the Islamic lunar year is about 12 days shorter than the solar year as counted by the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic New Year date changes every year in the Gregorian calendar.

Islamic New Year 2023 Date

Islamic New Year 2023 is likely to fall on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, depending on the moon sighting. Islamic Calendar 2023: List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Islamic New Year Significance

Islamic New Year represents the starting point of the Muslim era as it coincides with the Hijrah, the Prophet's journey from Mecca to Medina on the first of Muharram in 622 CE. The day is a public holiday in most Islamic countries. Muharram holds significance for Muslims as during this month, the battle of Karbala happened in which Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed, and his family members attained martyrdom. It was in Muharram that God saved the Prophet Moses (Musa) and his people from Pharaoh by parting the Red Sea.

