Happy March! This important month of the year 2021 is filled with events and festival days observed by different communities worldwide. While we will delve into the celebrations later, let's first discuss which day is today? March 16 hosts a lot of international and national events such as National Vaccination Day, National Panda Day, National Artichoke Hearts Day, World Social Work Day and Everything You Do is Right Day amongst others. Check out the full list of March 16, 2021 event and festivals to be celebrated today.

List of March 16, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

National Vaccination Day / National Immunization Day

Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff Birthday

National Panda Day

National Artichoke Hearts Day

World Social Work Day

Everything You Do is Right Day

Freedom of Information Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)