Following the official deliberations of the Saudi Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, it has been confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted. The court has ruled that the month of Sha'ban concludes. With official sighting recorded tonight, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan will officially fall on Tuesday, February 18, 2026, in Saudi Arabia. Worshippers across the Kingdom will observe the first Taraweeh prayers on this evening. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn’t.

BREAKING NEWS: Ramadan 1447/2026 Crescent has been SIGHTED Subsequently, tomorrow i.e Wednesday, 18 February 2026 will be the first day of Ramadan 1447 Ramadan Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/2BM3pbZPSh — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) February 17, 2026

