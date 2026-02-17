The Sidang Isbat session to determine the start of Ramadan 2026 is being live-streamed today (Chand Raat), Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from the Hotel Borobudur and the Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) headquarters in Jakarta. The proceedings began at 4:30 PM WIB with an open seminar on the astronomical position of the hilal (crescent moon), providing a scientific foundation for the evening's decisions. Following the Maghrib prayer, the session will transition into a closed-door deliberation involving the Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, representatives from Islamic organizations like Nahdlatul Ulama, and astronomical experts from BMKG to verify field reports from 96 sighting locations across Indonesia. The final announcement of the Ramadan start date is scheduled for a live press conference at approximately 7:05 PM WIB. Viewers can watch the determination results in real-time through the official Bimas Islam TV YouTube channel or the Kemenag RI YouTube channel. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn’t.

Sidang Isbat Ramadan 1447 Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)