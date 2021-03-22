Hey there, March! The month of March 2021 is filled with amazing events, observances, remembrance days and festivals. Almost every day of this month brings in something to cherish or remember. From celebrations to observations, March 22, Monday, sees many big and small international and national events such as CISF Raising Day, No Smoking Day, National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, Mario Day, Bihar Day (Bihar Dibas) amongst others. Check out the full list of March 22, 2021 event and festivals to be celebrated today.

List of March 22, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

CISF Raising Day

No Smoking Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Mario Day

Bihar Day (Bihar Dibas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)