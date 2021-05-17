Sixteen days of the month of May are over! The fifth month of the year begins, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we start off May 17, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including Shankaracharya Jayanti, Surdas Jayanti, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Norwegian Constitution Day, Tax Day 2021 in United States, Pack Rat Day & National Walnut Day amongst others.

Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more observed on today's calendar date:

Shankaracharya Jayanti

Surdas Jayanti

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Norwegian Constitution Day

Tax Day 2021 in United States

Pack Rat Day

National Walnut Day

