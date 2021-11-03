List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 2, 2021:

1. Dhanteras 2021

2. Ayurveda Day 2021

3. Yama Deepam 2021

4. All Souls Day 2021

5. Day of the Dead 2021

6. International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists

7. Melbourne Cup Day

8. Plan Your Epitaph Day

9. National Deviled Egg Day

10. Election Day

