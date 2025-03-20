Nowroz marks the Persian New Year and the arrival of spring and is celebrated by millions of people worldwide. This ancient festival which has been observed for over 3,000 years signifies not just the changing of seasons but also a rich blend of cultural, spiritual and historical meaning. Celebrated predominantly in Iran, Central Asia, the Caucasus and parts of South Asia, Nowroz 2025 is being observed on March 20 (today), coinciding with the spring equinox. This marks the moment when day and night are equal in length as the sun crosses the celestial equator. It is a time for strengthening community bonds, reuniting with family and collectively hoping for a year filled with prosperity, health and happiness. Today Is Nowruz 2025! What Does Navroz Mean? Here's the Significance and Timeless Rituals To Celebrate the Persian New Year, Coinciding With Spring Equinox.

Nowruz Wishes And HD Images

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Wishes And HD Images

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Wishes And HD Images

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Wishes And HD Images

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)