Google marked the arrival of Nowruz 2025 on March 20 with a special Doodle created by guest artist Pendar Yousefi. Nowruz, meaning "New Day" in Persian, celebrates the first day of spring and the Persian New Year or Iranian New Year, a tradition dating back over 3,000 years. The festival, rooted in Zoroastrian customs, symbolises renewal, hope, and the triumph of light over darkness. Millions across the world observe the occasion with festivities that last for 13 days. The colourful Doodle captures the spirit of Nowruz, highlighting its cultural significance. Google often honours global festivals through its Doodle series, bringing awareness to diverse traditions. Google Doodle Today, March 19: Google Celebrates 'March’s Final Half Moon' With Interactive Doodle, Tests Users’ Knowledge About Lunar Cycle via Celestial Card Game.

Nowruz 2025 Google Doodle:

Nowruz 2025 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: doodles.google)

