The Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz, marks the first day of spring and the beginning of the year in the Iranian calendar. Nowruz is more than just a time to reflect on the passing year; it is an occasion filled with joy, renewal and the promise of new beginnings. Nowruz 2025 will be celebrated on March 20th, ushering in the 1399th year of the Persian calendar. As the sun crosses the celestial equator, signalling the arrival of the vernal equinox, people from Iran and many parts of Central Asia, the Caucasus and beyond come together to celebrate with a variety of traditions and rituals. For many, it is a time to not only honour the changing of the seasons but also to reunite with family and friends, offer gratitude for the past year and look forward to a prosperous future. Nowruz 2025 Recipes: From ‘Kuku Sabzi’ to Samanu, 5 Delicious Recipes That Are Popular on the Iranian New Year (Watch Videos).

