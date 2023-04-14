President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others extended greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti 2023 also called Odia New Year. Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes for Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. May the new year bring abundance of happiness and good health. May all your wishes be fulfilled in the coming year.” The festival marks the beginning of the Odia new year and is observed on the first day of the month of Baisakha. Pana Sankranti 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Pana Sankranti 2023

Happy Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year. Have a healthy and happy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/P1yTshcfve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings on Odia New Year

ପବିତ୍ର ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପୁରପଲ୍ଲୀରେ ହର୍ଷୋଲ୍ଲାସରେ ପାଳିତ ହେଉଅଛି । ଏ ଅବସରରେ ପଣାପାଣିର ଆସର ସାଙ୍ଗକୁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସାରସ୍ୱତ ସଭାସମିତି ମଧ୍ୟ ଆୟୋଜିତ ହେଉଅଛି । ଏହି ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବବର୍ଷ ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରିୟ ଭାଇଭଉଣୀମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି ଏବଂ ସୁଖସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଅଛି । — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

Other Leaders Also Extend Greetings on Pana Sankranti 2023

Wishing a very happy #PanaSankranti to my brothers & sisters of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/3MvaLkTwIk — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 14, 2023

